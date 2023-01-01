$26,886+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
e-Golf Comfortline 4-Door - Heated Seats
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
62,475KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10162347
- Stock #: 11421A
- VIN: WVWPR7AU1JW911984
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Ruby
- Interior Colour E-Gray / Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Electric
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 62,475 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $27693 - Our Price is just $26886!
Smooth and quiet with an excellent fit and finish and extremely comfortable. This 2018 Volkswagen e-Golf is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With close to 200 kilometers of range, this e-Golf is built to closely resemble the gasoline model, in every shape and form. Volkswagen have used the same high quality materials, same safety specs and the same well known golf styling with the addition of a 134 horsepower electric with mountains of torque. This e-Golf retains the comfort and excellent on road behavior as the other models in the range. Passenger space and comfort are in no way hindered despite the battery packs, giving this e-Golf a seemingly normal car feeling.This hatchback has 62,475 kms. It's black ruby in colour . It has a cvt transmission and is powered by a Electric engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our e-Golf's trim level is Comfortline 4-Door. Less is always more and VW have kept it simple by introducing a single trim level for their e-Golf, fitted with numerous features. It's incredible options include a powerful lithium ion battery with just under 200 kilometers of range, aluminum aerodynamic alloy wheels, LED brake lights, fully automatic headlights, 8 speaker stereo with an 8 inch display, Apple and Android connectivity, SiriusXM satellite radio, USB and SD ports, heated front comfort seats, proximity keyless entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone automatic air conditioning, remote charge door release, refrigerated glove-box, power door locks with auto-lock and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Heated Windshield
Aluminum Wheels
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Trim
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Wheel Width: 6.5
Driver Seat Head Restraint Whiplash Protection
Head Restraint Whiplash Protection with Passenger Seat
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Video Monitor Location: Front
Self-leveling headlights
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall height: 1,452 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 2,010 kg
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Overall Length: 4,270 mm
Wheelbase: 2,629 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,492 L
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Lithium ion motor battery
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
Vehicle Emissions: ZEV
Fuel Type: Electric
Curb weight: 1,567 kg
SiriusXM
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
App-Connect mirroring
