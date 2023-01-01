$23,996+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline 5-door - Sunroof
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Comfortline 5-door - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$23,996
+ taxes & licensing
53,575KM
Used
VIN 3VWG17AU9JM284746
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3362A
- Mileage 53,575 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM!
Compare at $24716 - Our Price is just $23996!
Seven generations consecutive generations are proof that the Volkswagen Golf simply rises above all in the hatchback market. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Seven consecutive generations of quality have proven that the 2018 Volkswagen Golf is still the ultimate hatchback. With an excellent safety score and the well known German quality build, this seventh generation Golf is simply money well spent. If you are on the market for a practical, versatile, stylish hatchback, look no further than the 2018 Volkswagen Golf.This low mileage hatchback has just 53,575 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf's trim level is Comfortline 5-door. Historically famous and in its seventh generation, this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Comfortline will surprise with its quality and features. Standard options include an automatic gearbox, power heated side mirrors with turn signals, power sunroof with sunshade, LED brake lights, power door locks, 8 speaker stereo with USB input and an SD card slot, SiriusXM, 8 inch touchscreen, leather steering wheel, leather heated front seats, proximity keyless entry, push button start, power windows, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a back up camera, low tire pressure warning and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Halogen Headlights
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 6.5
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Express open/close glass sunroof
Leatherette seat upholstery
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.2 L/100 km
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
Tires: Width: 205 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Manual child safety locks
Gross vehicle weight: 1,890 kg
Wheelbase: 2,637 mm
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
SiriusXM
Overall height: 1,477 mm
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
Max cargo capacity: 1,521 L
Curb weight: 1,362 kg
Overall Length: 4,258 mm
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$23,996
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Volkswagen Golf