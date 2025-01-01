$21,999+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Navigation
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI Autobahn - Navigation
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
107,625KM
VIN 3VW447AU1JM285559
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour DARK IRON BLUE METALLIC
- Interior Colour Titan Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 12997A
- Mileage 107,625 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera!
Compare at $22659 - Our Price is just $21999!
This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is faster, safer, more comfortable and better in every way than its previous versions. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The GTI badge has been with us for a very long time, and it has been like that for a reason, The VW golf GTI is a car lover's icon delivering an unmistakable driving experience time and time again. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is even better than before. With a powerful turbocharged two liter engine, and a space-age inspired four wheel drive system, power delivery is simply brutal and destructive. Thanks to innovative thinking, the people at VW have tamed this beast and made it very driveable and communicative. This hatchback has 107,625 kms. It's dark iron blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is Autobahn. The Autobahn edition of the 2018 VW Golf GTI adds a little more to the already luxurious and sporty hatchback. In addition to all the options in the base model the Autobahn also adds a power sunroof with sunshade, an 8 inch interactive touchscreen, built in navigation, an powerful sub-woofer added to the impressive 8 speaker audio system, leather seats, power heated front seats, a proximity key for keyless entry and push button start! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery!
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation
Rear View Camera
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Cornering Lights
Black grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Type of tires: Performance AS
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 9
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Convenience
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Piano black center console trim
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Suspension class: Sport
Security
Audio system security
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Vehicle Emissions: SULEV II
Wheel Width: 7.5
Fuel Type: Premium unleaded
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Rear seats center armrest with pass-thru
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Transmission gear shifting controls on steering wheel
Leather/aluminum shift knob trim
Self-leveling headlights
Tires: Profile: 40
Gross vehicle weight: 1,950 kg
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 7.3 L/100 km
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Fuel Capacity: 50 L
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Front Head Room: 975 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.6 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,046 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,420 mm
Overall height: 1,467 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,370 mm
Rear Leg Room: 903 mm
Rear Head Room: 967 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Overall Length: 4,268 mm
Wheelbase: 2,631 mm
Machined aluminum rims w/ painted accents
Manual child safety locks
Curb weight: 1,419 kg
Overall Width: 1,799 mm
SiriusXM
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
1 USB port
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
Max cargo capacity: 1,521 L
Front Seat Type : Sport bucket
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
Front Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar : Bar
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Volkswagen Golf