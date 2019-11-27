Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!



Compare at $19565 - Our Price is just $18995!



This 2018 Volkswagen Golf is the perfect companion for any adventure. You plan it out, and it will take you there and back without breaking a sweat. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



Seven consecutive generations of quality have proven that the 2018 Volkswagen Golf is still the ultimate hatchback. With an excellent safety score and the well known German quality build, this seventh generation Golf is simply money well spent. If you are on the market for a practical, versatile, stylish hatchback, look no further than the 2018 Volkswagen Golf.This hatchback has 53671 kms. It's tornado red in colour. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Golf's trim level is Trendline 5-door. Historically famous and in its seventh generation, this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline will surprise with its quality and features. Standard options include power heated side mirrors with turn signals, LED brake lights, power door locks, 8 speaker stereo with USB input and an SD card slot, 6.5 inch touchscreen, leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a back up camera, ABS, brake assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

