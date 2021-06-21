Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

82,595 KM

Details Description Features

$34,495

+ tax & licensing
$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION 6sp

2018 Volkswagen Golf

R 5-Dr 2.0T 4MOTION 6sp

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

$34,495

+ taxes & licensing

82,595KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7382597
  Stock #: L2711
  VIN: WVWWF7AU7JW139012

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Indium Grey Metallic
  • Interior Colour Titan Black- Vienna Leather
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # L2711
  • Mileage 82,595 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package!

Compare at $35530 - Our Price is just $34495!

Unlimited power, all wheel drive and a finely tuned suspension that can turn any track day into a continuous winning streak. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is the fastest, most powerful version of the Golf that is currently on sale. With a 0-100 in under 5 seconds, and a powerful engine churning out close to 300 horses, this Golf R is anything but tame and timid. Extreme power delivery to a refined all wheel drive system makes this Golf a capable hatchback that will give most race cars a chase for their money. Beautifully designed with a race-car inspired interior, the Golf R might is definitely one of those long forgotten dark desires.This hatchback has 82,595 kms. It's indium grey metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 292HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Driver Assistance Package.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
140 Amp Alternator
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Body-coloured door handles
Black grille
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Lip Spoiler
Light tinted glass
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Fully Galvanized Steel Panels
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Spare Tire Mobility Kit
1 LCD Monitor In The Front
Regular Amplifier
Cornering Lights
Transmission: 6-Speed Manual
Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity
Driver Assistance Package
Wheels w/Silver Accents
Audio Theft Deterrent
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
55 L Fuel Tank
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna
Fender Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers plus subwoofer
Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer
Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension
Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4.24 Axle Ratio
Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
Sport Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel
Engine: 2.0 TSI 292 HP
Tires: P235/35R19 Summer Performance
Heated Top Sport Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat and power adjustable lumbar support
Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material
Full-Time All-Wheel
Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

