2018 Volkswagen Golf...

$34,495 + taxes & licensing 8 2 , 5 9 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7382597

7382597 Stock #: L2711

L2711 VIN: WVWWF7AU7JW139012

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Indium Grey Metallic

Interior Colour Titan Black- Vienna Leather

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L2711

Mileage 82,595 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Compass PERIMETER ALARM Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Rigid cargo cover Full Cloth Headliner Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Outside temp gauge Front Cupholder Air filtration Carpet Floor Trim Leatherette Door Trim Insert Fade-to-off interior lighting Rear cupholder Manual tilt/telescoping steering column Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function 2 12V DC Power Outlets 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Redundant Digital Speedometer Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination Systems Monitor Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel Power Fuel Flap Locking Type Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit 8-Way Driver Seat Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets Digital/Analog Appearance Safety Back-Up Camera Rear child safety locks Low Tire Pressure Warning Side impact beams Airbag Occupancy Sensor Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Mechanical 140 Amp Alternator Engine Oil Cooler Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential Exterior Body-coloured door handles Black grille Front license plate bracket CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Lip Spoiler Light tinted glass LED brakelights Body-Coloured Front Bumper Fully Galvanized Steel Panels Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper and Defroster Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Body-Coloured Rear Bumper Spare Tire Mobility Kit Media / Nav / Comm 1 LCD Monitor In The Front Regular Amplifier Additional Features Cornering Lights Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Bluetooth mobile phone connectivity Driver Assistance Package Wheels w/Silver Accents Audio Theft Deterrent Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets Side Curtain Protection Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Instrument Panel Covered Bin, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins 55 L Fuel Tank 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 60-Amp/Hr 480CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna Fender Premium Audio System -inc: 8 speakers plus subwoofer Immobilizer III Engine Immobilizer Automatic w/Driver Control Ride Control Sport Tuned Adaptive Suspension Metal-Look Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4.24 Axle Ratio Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fibre Instrument Panel Insert, Simulated Carbon Fibre Door Panel Insert, Piano Black Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents Sport Leather/Piano Black Steering Wheel Engine: 2.0 TSI 292 HP Tires: P235/35R19 Summer Performance Heated Top Sport Seats -inc: 12-way power driver seat and power adjustable lumbar support Leather/Aluminum Gear Shifter Material Full-Time All-Wheel Auto On/Off Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Directionally Adaptive Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.