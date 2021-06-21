Unlimited power, all wheel drive and a finely tuned suspension that can turn any track day into a continuous winning streak. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2018 Volkswagen Golf R is the fastest, most powerful version of the Golf that is currently on sale. With a 0-100 in under 5 seconds, and a powerful engine churning out close to 300 horses, this Golf R is anything but tame and timid. Extreme power delivery to a refined all wheel drive system makes this Golf a capable hatchback that will give most race cars a chase for their money. Beautifully designed with a race-car inspired interior, the Golf R might is definitely one of those long forgotten dark desires.This hatchback has 82,595 kms. It's indium grey metallic in colour . It has a manual transmission and is powered by a 292HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Driver Assistance Package.
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report. Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Compass
PERIMETER ALARM
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Rigid cargo cover
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 12V DC Power Outlets
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Systems Monitor
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Fuel
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Cargo Features -inc: Spare Tire Mobility Kit
8-Way Driver Seat
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 2 12V DC Power Outlets
Digital/Analog Appearance
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners