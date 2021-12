$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 2 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8034832

8034832 Stock #: L2822

L2822 VIN: WVWVF7AU8JW285057

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl

Interior Colour Titan Black- Vienna Leather

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # L2822

Mileage 32,000 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Interior Remote Keyless Entry Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Additional Features Navigation Rear View Camera Premium Sound Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.