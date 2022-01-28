$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2018 Volkswagen Golf
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-door Manual - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
25,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8250579
- Stock #: NK0442A
- VIN: 3VW547AU5JM279039
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK0442A
- Mileage 25,000 KM
Vehicle Description
History meets technology with the famous GTI badge. A marking that all seven generations of VW Golf have carried proudly through the years This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The GTI badge has been with us for a very long time, and it has been like that for a reason, The VW golf GTI is a car lover's icon delivering an unmistakable driving experience time and time again. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is even better than before. With a powerful turbocharged two liter engine, and a space-age inspired four wheel drive system, power delivery is simply brutal and destructive. Thanks to innovative thinking, the people at VW have tamed this beast and made it very driveable and communicative. This low mileage hatchback has just 25,000 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is 5-door Manual. The famous VW GTI badge comes back again in this seventh generation 2018 Volkswagen Gold GTI. With increased engine performance this GTI also offers features such as sporty aluminum alloy wheels, front fog lamps, perimeter and approach lights, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, 8 inch interactive touchscreen, 8 speaker audio, App-Connect smartphone connectivity, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, heated sports seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, automatic dual zone air conditioning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2