$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Golf
GTI 5-door DSG - Heated Seats
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
1KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9054730
- Stock #: L3062
- VIN: 3VW447AU0JM287433
- Exterior Colour Pure White
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Clark Cloth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 1 KM
With a performance and power like never before, and a price tag that will cause a double take, the 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is excellent bang for your buck. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The GTI badge has been with us for a very long time, and it has been like that for a reason, The VW golf GTI is a car lover's icon delivering an unmistakable driving experience time and time again. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf GTI is even better than before. With a powerful turbocharged two liter engine, and a space-age inspired four wheel drive system, power delivery is simply brutal and destructive. Thanks to innovative thinking, the people at VW have tamed this beast and made it very driveable and communicative. This hatchback has 1 kms. It's pure white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 220HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf GTI's trim level is 5-door DSG. The famous VW GTI badge comes back again in this seventh generation 2018 Volkswagen Gold GTI. With increased engine performance and a 6 speed automatic DSG tiptronic gearbox, this GTI also offers features such as sporty aluminum alloy wheels, front fog lamps, perimeter and approach lights, rain detecting wipers with heated jets, 8 inch interactive touchscreen, 8 speaker audio, App-Connect smartphone connectivity, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, heated sports seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, automatic dual zone air conditioning, a back up camera and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Air Conditioning, Fog Lamps.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
SiriusXM
