$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2018 Volkswagen Golf
2018 Volkswagen Golf
Trendline 5-door - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
53,575KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9114631
- Stock #: 10953A
- VIN: 3VWG17AU2JM275368
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black- Zoom Cloth
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 10953A
- Mileage 53,575 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Volkswagen Golf is the perfect companion for any adventure. You plan it out, and it will take you there and back without breaking a sweat. This 2018 Volkswagen Golf is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Seven consecutive generations of quality have proven that the 2018 Volkswagen Golf is still the ultimate hatchback. With an excellent safety score and the well known German quality build, this seventh generation Golf is simply money well spent. If you are on the market for a practical, versatile, stylish hatchback, look no further than the 2018 Volkswagen Golf.This hatchback has 53,575 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.8L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Golf's trim level is Trendline 5-door. Historically famous and in its seventh generation, this 2018 Volkswagen Golf Trendline will surprise with its quality and features. Standard options include power heated side mirrors with turn signals, LED brake lights, power door locks, 8 speaker stereo with USB input and an SD card slot, 6.5 inch touchscreen, leather steering wheel, remote keyless entry, power windows, air conditioning, aluminum wheels, a back up camera, ABS, brake assist and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Air Conditioning
Remote Keyless Entry
Aluminum Wheels
Bluetooth
Rear View Camera
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2