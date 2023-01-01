2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

$28,976 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 6 0 , 1 2 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10162344

10162344 Stock #: 11425A

11425A VIN: 3VV2B7AX0JM105094

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Pure White

Interior Colour Titan Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 11425A

Mileage 60,125 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Trip Computer Remote Keyless Entry Rear View Camera Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Split rear bench Exterior Daytime Running Lights Sunroof Roof Rails Chrome Grille Halogen Headlights Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Front fog/driving lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Tires: Profile: 65 Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Total Number of Speakers: 6 Window grid and roof mount antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather/metal-look shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Metal-look door trim Auxilliary transmission cooler Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Beverage cooler in glovebox Leatherette seat upholstery Video Monitor Location: Front Leather/piano black steering wheel trim Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 215 mm Diameter of tires: 17.0" Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km Wheelbase: 2,790 mm Rear Head Room: 988 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Front Head Room: 1,006 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm Remote CD changer in glove box SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall height: 1,659 mm Rear Leg Room: 983 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm Overall Width: 1,839 mm Curb weight: 1,750 kg Manual child safety locks Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm Overall Length: 4,701 mm Gross vehicle weight: 2,310 kg Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30 Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry 3 USB ports Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.