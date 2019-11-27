Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry!



This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is the new king of the concrete jungle with its well proportioned body and powerful engine making traversing the city streets an ease. This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.



The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 28000 kms. It's deep black pearl in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.



Our Tiguan's trim level is Trendline. The all new redesigned and reinvented 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline comes equipped with much more adding a huge value for your money. Options include aluminum alloy wheels, heated side mirrors with turn signal indicators, tailgate and door power locks, 6.5 inch touchscreen mated to 6 speakers, App-Connect smart phone integration, USB input, Bluetooth, front bucket seats, remote keyless entry, cruise control, air conditioning, power windows front and rear, a back up camera and an impressive array of passenger safety airbags. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry.



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

Come by and check out our fleet of 70+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

