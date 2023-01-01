$32,635+ tax & licensing
$32,635
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline 4MOTION
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
67,815KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9628588
- Stock #: P3159
- VIN: 3VV4B7AXXJM220777
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Platinum Gray Metallic
- Interior Colour Black / Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,815 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $33614 - Our Price is just $32635!
More options, more legroom, more power! There is more of everything in the new 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan. This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan is completely redesigned and much more refined this year. With a more aggressive and masculine front hood, and all around design tweaks, the new Tiguan is becoming the undisputed king of the city streets. There is more of everything in the new Tiguan including more legroom, more options to choose from and more power. The new and improved Tiguan is the best choice for a new compact SUV.This SUV has 67,815 kms. It's platinum gray metallic in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Tiguan's trim level is Highline 4MOTION. Towering above the competition, this luxuriously fitted out Tiguan Highline 4MOTION has all the best gadgets and features VW has to offer. Options include upgraded stylish aluminum wheels, power sunroof with sunshade, roof rack rails, LED brake lights, front fog lamps, Fender Digital Audio system with 8 speakers, satellite navigation, voice control, App-Connect smart phone integration, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, heated power front seats, leather upholstered seats front and rear, proximity entry, push button start, cruise control, dual zone front automatic air, door mirrors and drivers seats memory control, blind spot sensor, back up camera, forward and rear collision alerts, front and rear parking sensors and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals In Aluminum Look, R-line Exterior Design, R-line Leather-wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel, Alloy Wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Driver seat memory
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
ADAPTIVE HEADLIGHTS
Dusk sensing headlights
Front fog/driving lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 55
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Audio controls on steering wheel
Total Number of Speakers: 8
Window grid and roof mount antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Split rear bench
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Rain sensing front wipers
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Privacy glass: Deep
Audio system security
Leather/metal-look shift knob trim
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Front and rear reading lights
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Memorized Settings including door mirror(s)
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Wheel Diameter: 18
Intercooled Turbo
Memorized Settings for 3 drivers
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Piano black dash trim
Piano black door trim
Power remote w/tilt down passenger mirror adjustment
Beverage cooler in glovebox
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Power remote w/tilt down driver mirror adjustment
Dual reverse tilt mirrors
Self-leveling headlights
Leather/piano black steering wheel trim
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.8 L/100 km
Wheelbase: 2,790 mm
Diameter of tires: 18.0"
Rear Head Room: 988 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 11.3 L/100 km
Front Shoulder Room: 1,448 mm
Remote CD changer in glove box
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall height: 1,659 mm
Rear Leg Room: 983 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,417 mm
Overall Width: 1,839 mm
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers: Fender
Curb weight: 1,750 kg
Manual child safety locks
Front Leg Room: 1,021 mm
Overall Length: 4,701 mm
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Gross vehicle weight: 2,310 kg
Vehicle Emissions: LEV3-SULEV30
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
3 USB ports
LED low/high beam headlights
Forward Collision Mitigation : Front Assist w/Autonomous Emergency Braking
Rear Collision Mitigation : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Park Distance Control (Park Pilot) front and rear reverse sensing system
Brushed Stainless Steel Pedals in Aluminum Look
R-Line Exterior Design
R-Line Leather-Wrapped Heated Sport Steering Wheel
Max cargo capacity: 2,081 L
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
App-Connect (Android Auto/Apple CarPlay) Mirroring
