$34,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Audi A4
Sedan Technik 45 TFSI Quattro - Premium Audio
2019 Audi A4
Sedan Technik 45 TFSI Quattro - Premium Audio
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,345KM
VIN WAUFNAF4XKA049793
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Navarra Blue Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3566
- Mileage 38,345 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Premium Audio, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats!
Compare at $36049 - Our Price is just $34999!
This Audi A4 is swift, silent, and sporty - and the best in its class. This 2019 Audi A4 Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Light without compromising power. Edgy without compromising refinement. Smart without compromising the fun of the drive. This Audi A4 packs an incredible amount of intelligent features and advanced technologies into a refined chassis and a brilliantly designed ergonomic cabin. A potent powertrain creates a vehicle that proves you can have brains and brawn in one attractive package. This low mileage sedan has just 38,345 kms. It's navarra blue metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Premium Audio, Navigation, 360 Camera, Sunroof, Heated Seats, Leather Seats, Apple Carplay.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 150+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Compass
Navigation
Driver Information Centre
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Air filtration
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
Cargo Space Lights
Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Tracker System
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
40-20-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Mobile hotspot internet access
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Memory Settings -inc: Door Mirrors
Illuminated Front Cupholder
Apple CarPlay
Remote Releases -Inc: Proximity Cargo Access
Full Floor Console w/Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Aluminum/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Leather Gear Shifter Material
Digital/Analog Appearance
Immobilizer III Immobilizer
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Cornering Lights
Body-coloured door handles
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Steel spare wheel
Light tinted glass
Coloured grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
Body-Coloured Front Bumper
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Body-Coloured Power Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Chrome Side Windows Trim, Black Front Windshield Trim and Black Rear Window Trim
Aluminum Wheels w/Silver Accents
Programmable Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto-Leveling Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Wheels: 8J x 18" 5-Double Spoke Design
Headlights-Automatic Highbeams
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Back-Up Camera
Rear child safety locks
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Side impact beams
FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS
Front Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Restricted Driving Mode
Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Right Side Camera
Left Side Camera
SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Audi pre sense basic
Audi side assist Blind Spot
Aerial View Camera System
Collision Mitigation-Rear
Mechanical
Engine Oil Cooler
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
58 L Fuel Tank
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
4.23 Axle Ratio
80-Amp/Hr 420CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Transmission: Quattro 7-Speed S tronic
Regenerative 150 Amp Alternator
Engine: 2.0 TFSI 4 Cylinder 248 HP
Full-Time All-Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
Window Grid Diversity Antenna
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Automatic Equalizer
Audio Theft Deterrent
Android Auto
19 Speakers
755w Premium Amplifier
Additional Features
Premium Audio
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
360 Camera
Front And Rear Fog Lamps
SiriusXM
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
Collision Mitigation
4G Wi-Fi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Volkswagen
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-596-XXXX(click to show)
$34,999
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2019 Audi A4