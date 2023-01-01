2019 Audi Q3

$37,976 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 9 8 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10100664

10100664 Stock #: P3272

P3272 VIN: WA1FECF3XK1063869

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Turbo Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # P3272

Mileage 82,985 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows power retractable mirrors Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Rear View Camera Heated Steering Wheel Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Anti-theft alarm system Ambient Lighting Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter Mobile hotspot internet access Exterior Daytime Running Lights Roof Rails Power Liftgate Chrome Grille Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Rear fog lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 50 Tires: Speed Rating: H Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Lane Departure Warning 4-wheel ABS brakes Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear Seating LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY Mechanical Independent Rear Suspension Multi-link rear suspension Permanent locking hubs Convenience External temperature display Universal remote transmitter Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Center Console: Full with covered storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Overhead console: Mini Rain sensing front wipers Comfort Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Media / Nav / Comm Audio controls on steering wheel Window grid antenna Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Windows Privacy glass: Deep Security Audio system security Trim Leather shift knob trim Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Front and rear reading lights Rear bench Fold forward seatback rear seats Rear seats center armrest Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Two 12V DC power outlets Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Leather steering wheel trim Surround Audio Wheel Width: 7 Metal-look door trim 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Auxilliary engine cooler Electrochromatic rearview mirror Rear door type: Power liftgate Rear area cargo cover: Rigid Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Turn signal in mirrors Heated windshield washer jets Wheel Diameter: 19 Aluminum dash trim Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Self-leveling headlights Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors Silver aluminum rims Tires: Width: 235 mm Front Leg Room: 1,016 mm Rear Head Room: 955 mm Rear Leg Room: 917 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm Fuel Capacity: 60 L Front Head Room: 1,006 mm SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM) Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 19.0" Overall Length: 4,485 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio Overall Width: 1,856 mm Power child safety locks Total Number of Speakers: 15 Proximity remote trunk release Hands Free Power Liftgate Max cargo capacity: 1,525 L Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry Front and rear reverse sensing system LED low/high beam projector beam headlights 4 USB ports Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation Audi Smartphone Interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) Mirroring Audio System Premium Brand Speakers : Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium Exterior Parking Camera Front Top View Camera Exterior Parking Camera Left Top View Camera Exterior Parking Camera Right Top View Camera Advanced Driver Assistance Overall height: 1,585 mm Wheelbase: 2,680 mm

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.