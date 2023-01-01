$37,976+ tax & licensing
$37,976
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi Q3
2019 Audi Q3
Technik 45 TFSI quattro
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
82,985KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Turbo Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $39115 - Our Price is just $37976!
Larger than the competitors, with more comfortable seating and a capacious cargo space, this Audi Q3 is definitely one of the best choices for a new compact crossover SUV. This 2019 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This 2019 Audi Q3 follows suit with all other vehicles by Audi, by being one of the most tech advanced crossover SUV within its segment. Offering loads of tech, a roomy and comfortable interior and ample cargo space, much more than the BMW X1, Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class, and Volvo XC40, this Q3 is also simply strikingly beautiful with a design that is both timeless and extremely modern. This SUV has 82,985 kms. It's turbo blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Q3's trim level is Technik 45 TFSI quattro. This capable crossover is full of style with twin spoke alloy wheels, 2 row sunroof, rain sensing wipers, chrome grille, and LED lighting with front and rear fog lamps. That style continues to the interior with amazing infotainment from a 10.1 inch touchscreen, voice activation, and audio streaming. A touch of luxury is added with heated leather seats, power liftgate, proximity key, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, navigation, Bang and Olufsen sound system, 4G WiFi access, heated steering wheel, and a 360 degree parking camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Advanced Driver Assistance.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 50+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
power retractable mirrors
Remote power door locks
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Anti-theft alarm system
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver and passenger heated-seatback
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
Mobile hotspot internet access
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Roof Rails
Power Liftgate
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Rear fog lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 50
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Safety
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Lane Departure Warning
4-wheel ABS brakes
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front and rear
Seating
LEATHER SEAT UPHOLSTERY
Mechanical
Independent Rear Suspension
Multi-link rear suspension
Permanent locking hubs
Convenience
External temperature display
Universal remote transmitter
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Overhead console: Mini
Rain sensing front wipers
Comfort
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Media / Nav / Comm
Audio controls on steering wheel
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Windows
Privacy glass: Deep
Security
Audio system security
Trim
Leather shift knob trim
Additional Features
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Rear seats center armrest
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Two 12V DC power outlets
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Leather steering wheel trim
Surround Audio
Wheel Width: 7
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Auxilliary engine cooler
Electrochromatic rearview mirror
Rear door type: Power liftgate
Rear area cargo cover: Rigid
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Turn signal in mirrors
Heated windshield washer jets
Wheel Diameter: 19
Aluminum dash trim
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Self-leveling headlights
Electrochromatic auto-dimming mirrors
Silver aluminum rims
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,016 mm
Rear Head Room: 955 mm
Rear Leg Room: 917 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,440 mm
Fuel Capacity: 60 L
Front Head Room: 1,006 mm
SiriusXM Satellite Radio(TM)
Fuel Consumption: City: 12.3 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 8.6 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 19.0"
Overall Length: 4,485 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,400 mm
SiriusXM AM/FM/Satellite Radio
Overall Width: 1,856 mm
Power child safety locks
Total Number of Speakers: 15
Proximity remote trunk release
Hands Free Power Liftgate
Max cargo capacity: 1,525 L
Hands-Free Auto-Opening Trunk/Liftgate
Keyless ignition w/ push button start & keyless door entry
Front and rear reverse sensing system
LED low/high beam projector beam headlights
4 USB ports
Rear Collision Warning : Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Integrated Navigation System : with voice activation
Audi Smartphone Interface (Apple CarPlay/Android Auto) Mirroring
Audio System Premium Brand Speakers : Bang & Olufsen 3D Premium
Exterior Parking Camera Front Top View Camera
Exterior Parking Camera Left Top View Camera
Exterior Parking Camera Right Top View Camera
Advanced Driver Assistance
Overall height: 1,585 mm
Wheelbase: 2,680 mm
