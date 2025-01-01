$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi RS 5
Sportback 2.9 TFSI quattro - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
22,066KM
VIN WUACWCF56KA900479
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4097
- Mileage 22,066 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Sunroof, Leather Seats, Massage Seats, Navigation, Apple CarPlay!
This 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Boasting with character, this 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback combines aesthetic appeal with a design idiom that is characteristically RS. Versatility meets high tech performance in the cabin and generous trunk space, offering premium comforts and luxuries while also being capable of hauling its passengers and cargo with ease. With such an athletic exterior, styled to be both elegant and aggressive in small doses, this Audi RS 5 Sportback lets you break away from the daily norm and experience the future.This low mileage sedan has just 22,066 kms. It's grey in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our RS 5 Sportback's trim level is 2.9 TFSI quattro. This Audi RS5 Sportback offers equal amounts of luxury and performance. It comes standard fitted with a power sunroof, LED brake lights, front and rear fog lamps, a powerful stereo with an integrated navigation system and voice activation, intrgrated navigation system, Bluetooth, heated front S sport seats, a leather steering wheel, push button start, keyless entry, a homelink garage door transmitter, dual zone front automatic air conditioning, cruise control, alcantara and leather seat trim with diamond stitching, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, lane departure warning and a rear view camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Massage Seats, Navigation, Apple Carplay, Heated Steering Wheels, Blind Spot Detection.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 230+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Seating
Leather Seats
MASSAGE SEATS
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
Navigation
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Mitigation
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
heated steering wheels
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
2019 Audi RS 5