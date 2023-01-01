$71,980+ tax & licensing
$71,980
+ taxes & licensing
2019 Audi RS 5
2019 Audi RS 5
Sportback 4DR SDN 2.9 TFSI - Low Mileage
Location
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$71,980
+ taxes & licensing
22,500KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9906068
- Stock #: 23-0173A
- VIN: WUACWCF52KA901175
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 22,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $76299 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $71980!
The 2019 RS 5 Sportback has an interior that complements its bold exterior. The cockpit is tailored to deliver luxurious comfort for spirited driving. This 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 22,500 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 444HP 2.9L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Payments from $1121.54 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
