2019 Audi RS 5

22,500 KM

Details Description

$71,980

+ tax & licensing
Sportback 4DR SDN 2.9 TFSI - Low Mileage

Sportback 4DR SDN 2.9 TFSI - Low Mileage

Location

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

22,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9906068
  • Stock #: 23-0173A
  • VIN: WUACWCF52KA901175

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 22,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage!

Compare at $76299 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $71980!

The 2019 RS 5 Sportback has an interior that complements its bold exterior. The cockpit is tailored to deliver luxurious comfort for spirited driving. This 2019 Audi RS 5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This low mileage sedan has just 22,500 kms. It's blue in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 444HP 2.9L V6 Cylinder Engine.


Payments from $1121.54 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 7.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

