2019 Audi S5 Sportback
3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
46,018KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9217201
- Stock #: L3094
- VIN: WAUB4CF56KA080898
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,018 KM
Vehicle Description
With a precise wave-design shoulder line and pronounced wheel arches, the level of performance under the hood of this 2019 Audi S5 SPortback is announced by its powerful athletic presence. This 2019 Audi S5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With greater capabilities comes an extra dash of style, this 2019 Audi S5 Sportback allows for an amazing experience regardless of your driving habits. Inside and out, the design used for the S5 adds an aggressive, athletic look giving its iconic S5 styling. With equal parts of premium performance and luxurious versatility, this Audi S5 is so easily manageable, it could easily become your daily driver.This hatchback has 46,018 kms. It's brilliant black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2