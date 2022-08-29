Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

46,018 KM

Details Description

$51,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$51,495

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

Contact Seller
2019 Audi S5 Sportback

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Audi S5 Sportback

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

  1. 9217201
  2. 9217201
  3. 9217201
  4. 9217201
  5. 9217201
  6. 9217201
  7. 9217201
  8. 9217201
  9. 9217201
  10. 9217201
  11. 9217201
  12. 9217201
  13. 9217201
  14. 9217201
  15. 9217201
  16. 9217201
  17. 9217201
  18. 9217201
  19. 9217201
  20. 9217201
  21. 9217201
  22. 9217201
  23. 9217201
  24. 9217201
  25. 9217201
  26. 9217201
Contact Seller

$51,495

+ taxes & licensing

46,018KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9217201
  • Stock #: L3094
  • VIN: WAUB4CF56KA080898

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,018 KM

Vehicle Description

Compare at $53040 - Our Price is just $51495!

With a precise wave-design shoulder line and pronounced wheel arches, the level of performance under the hood of this 2019 Audi S5 SPortback is announced by its powerful athletic presence. This 2019 Audi S5 Sportback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With greater capabilities comes an extra dash of style, this 2019 Audi S5 Sportback allows for an amazing experience regardless of your driving habits. Inside and out, the design used for the S5 adds an aggressive, athletic look giving its iconic S5 styling. With equal parts of premium performance and luxurious versatility, this Audi S5 is so easily manageable, it could easily become your daily driver.This hatchback has 46,018 kms. It's brilliant black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 349HP 3.0L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2014 Volkswagen Golf...
 128,790 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2022 Cadillac XT5 Pr...
 3,589 KM
$55,000 + tax & lic
2018 Acura RDX Tech ...
 121,452 KM
$25,980 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-8989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory