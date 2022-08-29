Menu
2019 Buick Enclave

41,702 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
Avenir

2019 Buick Enclave

Avenir

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

41,702KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9093301
  • Stock #: PA9261
  • VIN: 5GAEVCKW6KJ219070

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 41,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Unique Avenir Package, Navigation, Sunroof, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Hands Free Liftgate, Active Driver Assist, Remote Start, 360 Degree Camera, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay

This 2019 Buick Enclave is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This 2019 Buick Enclave is a full-size crossover SUV with ample space for passengers and cargo and plenty of luxury appointments. It offers three rows of seating and an exceptionally quiet ride for an SUV plus the bonus of a family-friendly price. If you're looking for an alternative to expensive luxury SUVs from the import brands, check out the Buick Enclave. This SUV has 41,702 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Enclave's trim level is Avenir. This Avenir Enclave adds all the best features for a modern luxury vehicle like navigation, sunroof, wireless charging, unique exterior styling and badging, unique two tone interior color with stitching and piping, Avenir embroidered interior accents, wood accented steering wheel, and 360 degree camera. This SUV has is also equipped with vibrating safety alert seat, lane keep assist, front and rear parking assistance, front pedestrian braking, low speed automatic forward braking, forward collision alert, following distance indicator, IntelliBeam high beam assist, blind spot monitoring with lane change alert, an 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Siri Eyes Free and voice recognition, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, a Bose premium sound system, hands free power programmable liftgate, power folding side mirrors, heated power side mirrors with turn signals, and LED lighting.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

