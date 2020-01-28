Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 Buick Encore

Essence

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Buick Encore

Essence

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4550106
  • Stock #: PA6146
  • VIN: KL4CJGSB1KB915135
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Memory Seats, Heated Seats, Blind Spot Monitoring, Remote Start, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Bluetooth, 4G WiFi

This 2019 Buick Encore is fresh on our lot in Ottawa. It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Ottawa. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2013 Cadillac Escala...
 162,679 KM
$27,000 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota Corolla ...
 94,506 KM
$13,498 + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 145,000 KM
$9,698 + tax & lic
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Send A Message