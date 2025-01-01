$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Buick Regal
Sportback Avenir - Low Mileage
2019 Buick Regal
Sportback Avenir - Low Mileage
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,032KM
VIN W04GW6SX6K1030671
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3215
- Mileage 55,032 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage!
This 2019 Buick Regal Sportback is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With its athletic elegance and new discretely integrated sportback opening, this 2019 Buick Regal takes the driving experience for a whole new spin. On top of a refined design and a comfortable interior, a new powertrain gives this sedan enthusiastic performance. This Regal is also a fantastic value. For a sporty sedan with a responsive and pleasant driving experience, this Buick Regal is a top choice. This low mileage sedan has just 55,032 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Regal Sportback's trim level is Avenir. Stepping up to this Avenir adds a host of assistance and comfort features like navigation, leather seats, heated front seats, blind spot monitoring with rear cross traffic alert and rear cross traffic alert, LED headlamps with cornering and auto leveling, wireless charging, memory driver seat and side mirrors, a Bose premium sound system, HD Radio, rear parking assistance, and auto dimming side mirrors. This awesome luxury sedan is also equipped with power front seats, remote start, Driver Information Centre colour display, 4G WiFi, Buick Connected and OnStar capability, hands free keyless open, leather steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, interior ambient lighting, rear seat charge only USB ports, dual zone automatic climate control, folding rear seat, rearview camera, auto dimming rearview mirror, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Siri EyesFree and voice recognition, SiriusXM, and Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2019 Buick Regal