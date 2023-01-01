Menu
Active Driver Assistance, Cornering Headlamps, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel

This 2019 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style. This SUV has 81,508 kms. Its black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our XT5s trim level is Premium Luxury AWD. The Premium Luxury package take all of the standard features from the regular luxury model and improves the overall driving experience with heated and cooled front seats, an upgraded - 14 speaker Bose premium audio system, a power rear lift gate with rear view camera, IntelliBeam headlights, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, blind zone alert plus many more advanced safety features. This Premium Luxury also includes navigation with bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a large power sliding UltraView sunroof, a heated steering wheel, and more!

2019 Cadillac XT5

81,508 KM

Details Description

2019 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD

2019 Cadillac XT5

Premium Luxury AWD

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,508KM
Used
VIN 1GYKNFRS6KZ112263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 81,508 KM

Vehicle Description

Active Driver Assistance, Cornering Headlamps, Navigation, Leather Seats, Sunroof, Heated Steering Wheel

This 2019 Cadillac XT5 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This Cadillac XT5 crossover was crafted to help you outsmart whatever task you have at hand. Its generously sized interior is filled with advanced features to help keep you safe and connected, while the chiseled exterior lines make a striking statement. A thoroughly progressive vehicle both inside and out, this XT5 was designed to accommodate all of your needs, while expressing your distinctive sense of class and style. This SUV has 81,508 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our XT5's trim level is Premium Luxury AWD. The Premium Luxury package take all of the standard features from the regular luxury model and improves the overall driving experience with heated and cooled front seats, an upgraded - 14 speaker Bose premium audio system, a power rear lift gate with rear view camera, IntelliBeam headlights, forward collision alert, lane keep assist, blind zone alert plus many more advanced safety features. This Premium Luxury also includes navigation with bluetooth, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a large power sliding UltraView sunroof, a heated steering wheel, and more!

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2019 Cadillac XT5