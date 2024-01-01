Menu
Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
123,613KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS3KS601697

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 123,613 KM

Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!

This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This SUV has 123,613 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Blazer's trim level is Premier. This highly equipped Chevrolet Blazer Premier comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels and a signature chrome grille, Bose premium audio and integrated navigation. It also includes an 8 inch color touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, heated and cooled power seats with perforated leather surfaces, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power tilt and telescoping steering column, rear park assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert, blind spot detection, a power liftgate and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Remote Start.

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Safety

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Additional Features

Park Assist
Touch Screen
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Alert
Wifi 4G

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
