2019 Chevrolet Blazer
Premier - Navigation - Leather Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
123,613KM
VIN 3GNKBKRS3KS601697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 123,613 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package!
This 2019 Chevrolet Blazer is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Sculpted and stylish with a roomy, driver-centric interior, this Chevrolet Blazer has the soul of a sports car. Seriously stylish and aggressively designed, it is a potent and highly capable crossover SUV that is big on practicality, passenger comfort and premium driving experiences. With a driver-focused interior, this Chevy Blazer invites you to take the wheel. Controls, switches and features are easily within reach and right where you expect them to be!This SUV has 123,613 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 308HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Blazer's trim level is Premier. This highly equipped Chevrolet Blazer Premier comes loaded with unique aluminum wheels and a signature chrome grille, Bose premium audio and integrated navigation. It also includes an 8 inch color touch screen with Apple Carplay and Android Auto, 4G LTE WiFi, heated and cooled power seats with perforated leather surfaces, a heated leather steering wheel, dual zone climate control, power tilt and telescoping steering column, rear park assist, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert, blind spot detection, a power liftgate and much more! This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate, Remote Start.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
Comfort
Climate Control
Exterior
Power Tailgate
Safety
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Additional Features
Park Assist
Touch Screen
Premium Sound Package
Blind Spot Detection
Lane Change Alert
Wifi 4G
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
