$18,888+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier - Heated Seats
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
Premier - Heated Seats
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
Sale
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
83,783KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1BF5SM5K7100697
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 83,783 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights!
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $20888. We've marked it down to $18888. You save $2000. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today in Kanata.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 83,783 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Cruze is a wise choice as it comes with an extra long list of features like stylish aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting and heated leatherette seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and a heated steering wheel. You will also receive teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat, remote keyless entry with keyless start and remote engine start, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
On sale now! This vehicle was originally listed at $20888. We've marked it down to $18888. You save $2000. This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is for sale today in Kanata.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 83,783 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 153HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Cruze is a wise choice as it comes with an extra long list of features like stylish aluminum wheels, signature LED lighting and heated leatherette seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and a heated steering wheel. You will also receive teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, an 8-way power driver seat, remote keyless entry with keyless start and remote engine start, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat, and a rear vision camera. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leatherette Seats, Heated Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels, Led Lights, Apple Carplay, Android Auto.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 220+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Keyless Start
Oil life monitoring system
Remote Vehicle Starter System
Steering Column, manual tilt and telescopic
Apple CarPlay
Seat adjuster, driver 8-way power
Seats, heated driver and front passenger
Steering wheel, leather-wrapped 3-spoke
Visors, driver and front passenger illuminated vanity mirrors
Defogger, rear-window, electric
Mirror, inside rearview manual day/night
Console, floor, with armrest
Driver Information Centre, monochromatic display
Steering wheel controls, mounted audio and phone interface controls
Steering wheel, heated
Rear air ducts, floor mounted
Engine immobilizer, theft-deterrent system
Lighting, interior, trunk/cargo area
Armrest, rear centre, fold-down with 2 cupholders
Head restraints, 2-way adjustable, front
Seat adjuster, front passenger 4-way manual
Seat, rear 60/40 split-folding includes centre fold-down armrest with 2 cupholders
Sensor, cabin humidity
Trunk release, power, remote
Lighting, interior overhead courtesy lamp and dual reading lamps
Lighting, interior, roof, rear courtesy
Air conditioning, single-zone automatic climate control includes air filter
Windows, power with Express-Down
Warning tones, driver and front passenger seat belts
Seating
Heated Seats
Leatherette Seats
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Alternator, 130 amps
Axle, 3.14 ratio
Battery, 80AH
Brake lining, high-performance, noise and dust performance
Brake, parking, manual, foot apply
Coolant protection, engine
Engine control, stop-start system
Engine, 1.4L turbo DOHC 4-cylinder DI with Continuous Variable Valve Timing (CVVT) (153 hp [114.08 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 177 lb-ft of torque [239 N-m] @ 2000-4000 rpm)
Steering, power, electric rack-mounted, reduced travel
Suspension, front MacPherson strut
Suspension, rear, compound crank with Z-link for enhanced rear stability
Engine control, stop-start system override
Brakes, 4-wheel disc, 4-wheel antilock, Duralife rotors, power
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Glass, solar absorbing
Door handles, body-colour
Tire, T115/70R16, blackwall, compact spare
Windshield, solar absorbing
Wipers, front intermittent, variable
Wheel, spare, 16" (40.6 cm) steel
Headlamps, halogen dual projector with LED signature lighting with automatic on/off and delay
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable, manual-folding
Mouldings, bright beltline
Tail lamps, LED, accent lighting
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
StabiliTrak, stability control system
Air bags, 10 total frontal and knee for driver and front passenger side-impact seat-mounted and roof rail for front and rear outboard seating positions, includes Passenger Sensing System
Daytime Running Lamps, separate cavity, LED
Seat belts, 3-point, rear centre position
Seat belts, front pretensioner
LATCH system (Lower Anchors and Tethers for CHildren), for child restraint seats
Chevrolet Connected Access with 10 years of standard connectivity which enables services such as, Vehicle Diagnostics, Dealer Maintenance Notification and more (Limitations apply. Not transferable. Standard connectivity available to original purchaser ...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behaviour. It can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned o...
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Audio system feature, 6-speaker system
Antenna, integral rear window
USB charging ports, 2, rear
Chevrolet 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot for up to 7 devices; includes data trial for 1 month or 3GB (whichever comes first) from delivery date (Visit onstar.ca for vehicle availability, details and system limitations. Services and connect...
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
4G LTE
Teen Driver Technology
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Jeep Compass Sport 117,788 KM $17,995 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Edge SEL AWD - Heated Seats - Power Liftgate 72,034 KM $22,998 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST 41,657 KM $25,495 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$18,888
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2019 Chevrolet Cruze