Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Teen Driver Technology, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G LTE</b><br> <br> This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>Whether youre zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where youre going without missing a beat. This sedan has 133,077 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Cruzes trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

133,077 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
133,077KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM7K7126673

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 133,077 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Teen Driver Technology, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G LTE

This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 133,077 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Toyota Corolla Cross LE 0 $29,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Leaf SV - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto for sale in Kanata, ON
2019 Nissan Leaf SV - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto 72,850 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS - Apple Carplay - Android Auto for sale in Kemptville, ON
2018 Chevrolet Camaro SS - Apple Carplay - Android Auto 69,840 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2019 Chevrolet Cruze