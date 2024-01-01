$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
2019 Chevrolet Cruze
LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
133,077KM
VIN 1G1BE5SM7K7126673
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 133,077 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, LED Lights, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Rear View Camera, Cruise Control, Power Mirrors, Teen Driver Technology, Remote Keyless Entry, 4G LTE
This 2019 Chevrolet Cruze is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
Whether you're zipping around city streets or navigating winding roads, this 2019 Chevy Cruze is made to work hard for you and look good doing it. With a unique combination of high-tech entertainment, remarkable efficiency and advanced safety features, this sporty compact car helps you get where you're going without missing a beat. This sedan has 133,077 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Cruze's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Chevrolet Cruze LT is a great choice as it comes with a long list of extra features like aluminum wheels, signature LED lights and heated seats, a 7 inch touchscreen display plus Android Auto and Apple CarPlay capability, a rear vision camera, 4G LTE and available built-in Wi-Fi hotspot. It also includes teen driver technology, a 6-speaker audio system with Chevrolet MyLink and SiriusXM, air conditioning, remote keyless entry, power windows, a 60/40 split-folding rear seat and a total of 10 airbags.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2019 Chevrolet Cruze