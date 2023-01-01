$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
Premier
104,883KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10388814
- VIN: 2GNAXXEV9K6146797
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 104,883 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 1.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is Premier. Stepping up to this top of the line Equinox Premier is a wise choice as it comes loaded with luxurious leather seats, a power liftgate, larger aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging, an 8-way power driver seat with memory settings and dual-zone climate control. It also includes a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze. The Premier adds increased safety features as well, such as blind spot detection, lane change assist, rear cross traffic alert and rear park assist plus much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
