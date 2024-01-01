Menu
<b>Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology, Push Button Start, OnStar, Touch Screen</b><br> <br> This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. Its the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, its hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 72,460 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Equinoxs trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!

2019 Chevrolet Equinox

72,460 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,460KM
VIN 2GNAXKEV8K6175176

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 72,460 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 72,460 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!

Price is plus HST and licence only.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
