$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
2019 Chevrolet Equinox
LT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
72,460KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2GNAXKEV8K6175176
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 72,460 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Power Seat, Rear View Camera, Streaming Audio, 4G WiFi, Cruise Control, Teen Driver Technology, Push Button Start, OnStar, Touch Screen
This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 72,460 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This 2019 Chevrolet Equinox is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
When Chevrolet designed the Equinox, they got every detail just right. It's the perfect size, roomy without being too big. This compact SUV pairs eye-catching style with a spacious and versatile cabin thats been thoughtfully designed to put you at the centre of attention. This mid size crossover also comes packed with desirable technology and safety features. For a mid sized SUV, it's hard to beat this Chevrolet Equinox. This SUV has 72,460 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Equinox's trim level is LT. Upgrading to this Equinox LT is a great choice as it comes loaded with aluminum wheels, HID headlights, a 7 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, active aero shutters for better fuel economy, an 8-way power driver seat and power heated outside mirrors. It also has a remote engine start, heated front seats, a rear view camera, 4G WiFi capability, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, Teen Driver technology, Bluetooth streaming audio, StabiliTrak electronic stability control and a split folding rear seat to make loading and unloading large objects a breeze!
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 170+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2019 Audi Q5 Progressiv 45 TFSI quattro - Sunroof 102,650 KM $24,998 + tax & lic
2019 Toyota Tacoma 4x4 Double Cab TRD Off Road 119,230 KM $39,998 + tax & lic
2021 Nissan Qashqai SL AWD - ProPILOT ASSIST 43,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2019 Chevrolet Equinox