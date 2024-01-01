Menu
This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kanata. 

This expertly crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics into an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious and beautiful cabin, youre embraced with exquisite comfort and pure luxury. Carry everything youll need for a weekend get-a-away, from luggage to your golf clubs with 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. This sedan has 175,190 kms. Its gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. 

Our Impalas trim level is Premier. This top of the line Impala adds plenty of luxurious features such as leather seats, a remote engine start, larger aluminum wheels, a power sunroof and signature LED lights. Additional features include a 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, blind spot detection, lane change alert, a customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability and a split folding rear bench seat for extra storage. It also comes with a leather steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a rear view camera, power driver and passenger seats, dual zone automatic climate control, panic brake assist and rear park assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay.

2019 Chevrolet Impala

175,190 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Impala

Premier - Sunroof - Navigation

2019 Chevrolet Impala

Premier - Sunroof - Navigation

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

175,190KM
Used
VIN 2G1105S3XK9108880

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 175,190 KM

Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

This 2019 Chevrolet Impala is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

This expertly crafted Impala merges aesthetics and aerodynamics into an alluring silhouette. Inside the spacious and beautiful cabin, you're embraced with exquisite comfort and pure luxury. Carry everything you'll need for a weekend get-a-away, from luggage to your golf clubs with 18.8 cubic feet of trunk space. This sedan has 175,190 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Impala's trim level is Premier. This top of the line Impala adds plenty of luxurious features such as leather seats, a remote engine start, larger aluminum wheels, a power sunroof and signature LED lights. Additional features include a 8 inch touchscreen with navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, blind spot detection, lane change alert, a customizable Driver Information Centre, 4G WiFi, Chevrolet Connected Access with OnStar capability and a split folding rear bench seat for extra storage. It also comes with a leather steering wheel and shift knob, steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, a rear view camera, power driver and passenger seats, dual zone automatic climate control, panic brake assist and rear park assist. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Apple Carplay.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Interior

remote start
Navigation
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera
Apple CarPlay

Safety

Rear Park Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto

Additional Features

LED Lights
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Lane Change Alert
4G WiFi

