2019 Chevrolet Malibu

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 6 , 6 8 2 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8277975

8277975 Stock #: 22-8374A

22-8374A VIN: 1G1ZD5ST9KF218849

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 22-8374A

Mileage 26,682 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.