2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

183,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Location

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

183,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10512696
  • Stock #: 23-0256A
  • VIN: 1GCUYEED3KZ407862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 183,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 40+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

