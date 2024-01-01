$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
High Country
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
120,000KM
VIN 1GCUYHED8KZ320122
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Wireless Charging, Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Premium Audio, Power Tailgate, Chrome Accents, Forward Collision Warning, Lane Keep Assist, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Heated Steering Wheel, EZ-Lift Tailgate, Rear View Camera
This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This pickup has 120,000 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is High Country. This top of the range High Country trim comes with an incredible amount of luxury and capability. It features premium leather seat with heating and cooling, a remote engine start, wireless charging, a large 8 inch touch screen and navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink and voice-activated technology, 12 way power seats with driver memory, exterior assist steps and unique exterior accents. This gorgeous truck also offers a premium Bose audio system, an HD rear view camera, spray on bedliner, an EZ lift and lower tailgate, power heated exterior mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel, forward collision alert, lane keep assist plus Ultrasonic front and rear park assist and so much more.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 200+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500