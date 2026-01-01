$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD Custom - Aluminum Wheels
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LD Custom - Aluminum Wheels
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
148,056KM
VIN 2GCVKMEC5K1168170
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P5077
- Mileage 148,056 KM
Vehicle Description
Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen!
This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This 4X4 pickup has 148,056 km. It's White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Silverado 1500 LD's trim level is Custom. Stepping up to this Silverado Custom is a great choice as it comes with some excellent standard features like aluminum wheels, a 7 inch color touchscreen display with Chevrolet MyLink and bluetooth streaming audio, body coloured exterior accents and bumpers, trailering package, signature LED lights, cruise control and easy to clean rubber floors. Additional features also include remote keyless entry and a locking tailgate, 4G LTE hotspot capability, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, chrome bumpers, SiriusXM radio and power windows. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio, Teen Driver Technology.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 320+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Instrumentation, 6-gauge cluster featuring speedometer, fuel level, engine temperature, tachometer, voltage and oil pressure
Windows, power front and rear with driver express up and down and express down on all other windows
Assist handle, front passenger on A-pillar
Cruise control, electronic with set and resume speed, steering wheel-mounted
Air conditioning, single-zone
Driver Information Centre, 3.5-inch diagonal monochromatic display provides warning messages and basic vehicle information
Floor covering, Graphite-coloured rubberized-vinyl, no floor mats included
Steering column, Tilt-Wheel, manual with theft-deterrent locking feature
Seat, rear full-width folding bench, 3-passenger (includes child seat top tether anchor)
Convenience
Tow Package
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Locking Tailgate
Door handles, black
Tire carrier lock, keyed cylinder lock that utilizes same key as ignition and door
Lamps, cargo area, cab mounted with switch on centre switch bank
Tailgate and bed rail protection cap, top
Tailgate, EZ-Lift and Lower
Glass, deep-tinted
Active aero shutters, front
CornerSteps, rear bumper
Headlamps, high intensity discharge (HID) projector-beam with LED signature DRL
Recovery hooks, front, frame-mounted, black
Mirrors, outside heated power-adjustable (includes driver's side spotter mirror) (Black.)
Headlamp bezels, body-colour
Bumper, rear body-colour, with CornerSteps
Bumper, front body colour
Grille surround, body colour
Tailgate, locking utilizes same key as ignition and door (Not available with (AQQ) Remote Keyless Entry.)
Wheels, 20" x 9" (50.8 cm x 22.9 cm) chrome clad aluminum
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Pickup box
Differential, heavy-duty locking rear
Cooling, external engine oil cooler
Cooling, auxiliary external transmission oil cooler
Battery, heavy-duty 720 cold-cranking amps/80 Amp-hr, maintenance-free with rundown protection and retained accessory power
Alternator, 150 amps
Frame, fully-boxed, hydroformed front section
Steering, Electric Power Steering (EPS) assist, rack-and-pinion
Brakes, 4-wheel disc with DURALIFE rotors, 4-wheel antilock
Exhaust, aluminized stainless-steel muffler and tailpipe
Rear axle, 3.42 ratio
Capless Fuel Fill
Transfer case, electronic Autotrac with rotary dial control (Included with 4WD models only.)
Safety
Rear Vision Camera
Stabilitrak, stability control system with Proactive Roll Avoidance and traction control, includes electronic trailer sway control and hill start assist
Tire Pressure Monitoring System with Tire Fill Alert (does not apply to spare tire)
Airbags, Dual-stage frontal airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Seat-mounted side-impact airbags for driver and front outboard passenger; Head-curtain airbags for front and rear outboard seating positions; Includes front outboard Passenger...
Teen Driver mode configurable feature that lets you activate customizable vehicle settings associated with a key fob, to encourage safe driving behavior. IT can limit certain vehicle features, and it prevents certain safety systems from being turned of...
Media / Nav / Comm
6-Speaker Audio System
Streaming Audio
SiriusXM satellite radio, delete
Additional Features
Touch Screen
LED Lights
SiriusXM
Trailering Package includes trailer hitch, 7-pin and 4-pin connectors
Silverado Custom Trim
Teen Driver Technology
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500