Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

46,081KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG4KR762755

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 46,081 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Tri-Zone AC!

This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This low mileage van has just 46,081 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is SXT Premium Plus. For a much more stylish and comfortable ride, the SXT Premium Plus adds chrome accents aluminum wheels, fog lamps, leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, leather and suede seats, tri-zone climate control, and 2nd and 3rd row power windows to the fuel economizer mode, touring suspension, power heated mirrors, power front windows with deep tint sunscreen glass, power locks, 2nd row in floor Super Stow 'n Go seats, 3rd row Stow 'n Go seats with tailgate seating, roof rack system, rear view camera, remote keyless entry, and multimedia radio with 4 speakers of the SXT trim. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Tri-zone Ac, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Fog Lamps.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4KR762755.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Leather Seats

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Fog Lamps

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Additional Features

Tri-Zone AC

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan