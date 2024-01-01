Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks!</b><br> <br> This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, dont miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 109,012 kms. Its silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Grand Caravans trim level is Canada Value Package. This Canada Value Package offers a lot more than its name implies. A touring suspension, remote keyless entry, power heated mirrors, luxury steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone air conditioning, power windows, power locks, rear view camera and a multimedia radio with 4 speakers give you more than youd expect at this price. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors. <br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4KR756244 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4KR756244</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br>Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

109,012 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

CANADA VALUE PACKAGE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
109,012KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG4KR756244

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,012 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks!

This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 109,012 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Canada Value Package. This Canada Value Package offers a lot more than its name implies. A touring suspension, remote keyless entry, power heated mirrors, luxury steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone air conditioning, power windows, power locks, rear view camera and a multimedia radio with 4 speakers give you more than you'd expect at this price. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4KR756244.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera

Media / Nav / Comm

Steering Wheel Audio Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate - Nappa Leather - $277 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2020 Hyundai PALISADE Ultimate - Nappa Leather - $277 B/W 103,561 KM $38,990 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Mazda CX-9 GT - Navigation for sale in Ottawa, ON
2017 Mazda CX-9 GT - Navigation 106,533 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE - Heated Seats - Apple CarPlay 63,903 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan