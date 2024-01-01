$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
CANADA VALUE PACKAGE
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
109,012KM
Used
VIN 2C4RDGBG4KR756244
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 109,012 KM
Vehicle Description
Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks!
This 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With unbeatable value, this Grand Caravan offers a lot of options, versatility, and functionality at a phenomenal price. If you need a reliable, practical, and fuel efficient family hauler, then this Dodge Grand Caravan is your best bet. A real value for families, don't miss out on this amazing minivan.This van has 109,012 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 283HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our Grand Caravan's trim level is Canada Value Package. This Canada Value Package offers a lot more than its name implies. A touring suspension, remote keyless entry, power heated mirrors, luxury steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, dual zone air conditioning, power windows, power locks, rear view camera and a multimedia radio with 4 speakers give you more than you'd expect at this price. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=2C4RDGBG4KR756244.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 130+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Media / Nav / Comm
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
