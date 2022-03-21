$37,999+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
GT
Location
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep
2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
- Listing ID: 8839526
- Stock #: N00532A
- VIN: 2C4RDGEG7KR515001
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 53,592 KM
Vehicle Description
This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM -inc: gloss black pockets, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD). This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options: BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.
Vehicle Features
