Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

53,592 KM

Details Description Features

$37,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

Contact Seller
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Dodge Grand Caravan

GT

Location

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

  1. 8839526
  2. 8839526
  3. 8839526
  4. 8839526
  5. 8839526
  6. 8839526
  7. 8839526
  8. 8839526
  9. 8839526
Contact Seller

$37,999

+ taxes & licensing

53,592KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8839526
  • Stock #: N00532A
  • VIN: 2C4RDGEG7KR515001

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 53,592 KM

Vehicle Description

This Dodge Grand Caravan delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 17 X 6.5 ALUMINUM -inc: gloss black pockets, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD), ENGINE: 3.6L PENTASTAR VVT V6 (STD).*This Dodge Grand Caravan Comes Equipped with These Options *BRIGHT WHITE, BLACK, LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, Vinyl Door Trim Insert, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk/Hatch Auto-Latch, Trip Computer, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control and Oil Cooler, Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *You've earned this- stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 to make this car yours today!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2018 Jeep Wrangler U...
 44,867 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 53,592 KM
$37,999 + tax & lic
2017 Jeep Patriot Sp...
 104,282 KM
$19,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-271-XXXX

(click to show)

613-271-7114

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory