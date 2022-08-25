2019 Fiat 500

$24,999 + taxes & licensing 6 4 , 1 9 1 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9000751

9000751 Stock #: P3401A

P3401A VIN: 3C3CFFEH2KT857525

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # P3401A

Mileage 64,191 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Heated Mirrors ABS Brakes Stability Control Driver Air Bags Passenger Air Bags Power Options Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Bucket Seats SECURITY ALARM Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Satellite Radio Convenience Intermittent Wipers Remote Entry Additional Features Premium Audio Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.