2019 Fiat 500

64,191 KM

$24,999

+ tax & licensing
$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

2019 Fiat 500

2019 Fiat 500

C Lounge

2019 Fiat 500

C Lounge

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-271-7114

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

64,191KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9000751
  • Stock #: P3401A
  • VIN: 3C3CFFEH2KT857525

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # P3401A
  • Mileage 64,191 KM

Vehicle Description

This FIAT 500 delivers a Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-4 1.4 L engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 16 X 6.5 TECH SILVER ALUMINUM (STD), VESUVIO BLACK PEARL, TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HEAVY-DUTY AUTOMATIC -inc: 3.502 Final Drive Ratio.* This FIAT 500 Features the Following Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2GJ , NERO (BLACK), LEATHER-FACED BUCKET SEATS, NERO (BLACK) SEATS, GPS NAVIGATION, BEIGE SOFT TOP, Wireless Phone Connectivity, Window Grid Antenna, Trip Computer, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 195/45R16XL BSW All-Season.* Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.* Visit Us Today *Stop by Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep located at 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2 for a quick visit and a great vehicle!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
ABS Brakes
Stability Control
Driver Air Bags
Passenger Air Bags
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
SECURITY ALARM
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Intermittent Wipers
Remote Entry
Premium Audio
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

