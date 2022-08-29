2019 Ford Edge

$32,888 + taxes & licensing 7 0 , 0 5 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9072754

9072754 Stock #: NK0799A

NK0799A VIN: 2FMPK4J95KBB83065

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK0799A

Mileage 70,057 KM

Vehicle Features Seating Heated Seats Interior remote start Remote Keyless Entry Blind Spot Assist Power Options Power Liftgate Convenience Proximity Key Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Audio Control Android Auto Apple CarPlay Safety Lane Departure Warning Automatic Emergency Braking Additional Features Sync Lane Keep Assist 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.