Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Cargo Box Lighting, Power Running Boards, 4G LTE, Tow Package</b><br> <br> This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 217,600 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our F-150s trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Limited is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with top of the line features such as leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive chrome exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features also includes exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG5KFA25007 target=_blank>http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG5KFA25007</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br>Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Ford F-150

217,600 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Ford F-150

Limited

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Ford F-150

Limited

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
217,600KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EG5KFA25007

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 217,600 KM

Vehicle Description

Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Cargo Box Lighting, Power Running Boards, 4G LTE, Tow Package

This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 217,600 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our F-150's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Limited is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with top of the line features such as leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive chrome exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features also includes exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG5KFA25007.


To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Hyundai Venue Essential - Heated Seats - $159 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2021 Hyundai Venue Essential - Heated Seats - $159 B/W 73,596 KM $21,999 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD for sale in Kanata, ON
2010 Toyota Venza 4DR WGN AWD 0 KM $10,980 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier - Fast Charging for sale in Kemptville, ON
2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier - Fast Charging 8,201 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2019 Ford F-150