2019 Ford F-150
Limited
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
217,600KM
Used
VIN 1FTEW1EG5KFA25007
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 217,600 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Cooled Seats, Navigation, Premium Audio, Aluminum Wheels, Blind Spot Detection, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Ford Co-Pilot360, Pro Trailer Backup Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Cargo Box Lighting, Power Running Boards, 4G LTE, Tow Package
This 2019 Ford F-150 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
The perfect truck for work or play, this versatile Ford F-150 gives you the power you need, the features you want, and the style you crave! With high-strength, military-grade aluminum construction, this F-150 cuts the weight without sacrificing toughness. The interior design is first class, with simple to read text, easy to push buttons and plenty of outward visibility.This crew cab 4X4 pickup has 217,600 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 450HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine.
Our F-150's trim level is Limited. Upgrading to this ultra premium Ford F-150 Limited is a great choice as it comes fully loaded with top of the line features such as leather heated and cooled seats, exclusive chrome exterior accents, a proximity key with push button start, pro trailer backup assist and Ford Co-Pilot360 that features blind spot detection, pre-collision assist, automatic emergency braking and rear parking sensors. Additional features also includes exclusive aluminum wheels, SYNC 3 with enhanced voice recognition featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, power adjustable pedals and running boards, a premium Bang and Oulfsen sound system with SiriusXM radio, cargo box lights, a smart device remote engine start, a heated leather steering wheel and a useful rear view camera to help when backing out of tight spaces.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FTEW1EG5KFA25007.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
2019 Ford F-150