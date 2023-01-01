$49,976+ tax & licensing
$49,976
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-596-8989
2019 Ford Transit
2019 Ford Transit
T-150 XLT-130 WB-MEDIUM ROOF-SLIDING PASS.SIDE CAR
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$49,976
+ taxes & licensing
85,935KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9810592
- Stock #: 11260A
- VIN: 1FMZK1CG2KKB09594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Oxford White
- Interior Colour Charcoal Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Stock # 11260A
- Mileage 85,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Whether you move people, tools, product, or all of the above, this Ford Transit is the perfect van for getting the job done right. This 2019 Ford Transit Passenger Wagon is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This Ford Transit Wagon is designed to maximize your efficiency while keeping all of your passengers extremely happy. You'll be impressed by how this Transit Passenger effortlessly glides down the road, in a way no truck-based van could hope to match. It's more like a family sedan than a full-size rig. With maximum cargo and passenger options, this Transit is sure to impress even the toughest of critic!This van has 85,935 kms. It's oxford white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.5L V6 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMZK1CG2KKB09594.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 30+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Front Independent Suspension
Interior
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera
Rear Heat Ducts
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Bucket front seats
Manual front air conditioning
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Variable intermittent front wipers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown
Tires: Speed Rating: S
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Profile: 65
Tires: Prefix: LT
Comfort
Rear Air Conditioning
Safety
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Media / Nav / Comm
Fixed antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Convenience
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Cupholders: Front and rear
Overhead console: Full with storage
Center Console: Partial with storage
Windows
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Leaf rear spring
Rigid axle rear suspension
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Leaf rear suspension
Additional Features
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear bench
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
3 Door
Wheel Width: 7
Three 12V DC power outlets
Auxilliary transmission cooler
Auxilliary engine cooler
1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags
Right rear passenger door type: Sliding
Black bumpers
Video Monitor Location: Front
Rear door type: Split swing-out
Clock: In-radio display
Tires: Width: 235 mm
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Fuel Capacity: 95 L
3rd Row Leg Room: 904 mm
Rear Leg Room: 856 mm
Gross vehicle weight: 3,878 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Front Hip Room: 1,715 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,725 mm
Overall Width: 2,065 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,008 mm
Overall Length: 5,585 mm
Front Head Room: 1,321 mm
Curb weight: 2,579 kg
3rd Row Hip Room: 1,709 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,768 mm
3rd Row Head Room: 1,417 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,814 mm
Rear Head Room: 1,417 mm
3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,702 mm
Tires: Load Rating: C
Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.0 s
Wheelbase: 3,299 mm
Max cargo capacity: 9,240 L
Overall height: 2,507 mm
Stability controll with anti-roll
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
