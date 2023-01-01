2019 Ford Transit

$49,976 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 5 , 9 3 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 9810592

9810592 Stock #: 11260A

11260A VIN: 1FMZK1CG2KKB09594

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Oxford White

Interior Colour Charcoal Black

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 3-door

Mileage 85,935 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Mechanical Power Steering ENGINE BLOCK HEATER Front Independent Suspension Interior Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Rear View Camera Rear Heat Ducts Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Bucket front seats Manual front air conditioning Exterior Daytime Running Lights Variable intermittent front wipers Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody w/crankdown Tires: Speed Rating: S Type of tires: AS Tires: Profile: 65 Tires: Prefix: LT Comfort Rear Air Conditioning Safety Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Media / Nav / Comm Fixed antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Convenience Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Cupholders: Front and rear Overhead console: Full with storage Center Console: Partial with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Leaf rear spring Rigid axle rear suspension Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Leaf rear suspension Additional Features Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear bench Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 3 Door Wheel Width: 7 Three 12V DC power outlets Auxilliary transmission cooler Auxilliary engine cooler 1st, 2nd and 3rd row head airbags Right rear passenger door type: Sliding Black bumpers Video Monitor Location: Front Rear door type: Split swing-out Clock: In-radio display Tires: Width: 235 mm Diameter of tires: 16.0" Fuel Capacity: 95 L 3rd Row Leg Room: 904 mm Rear Leg Room: 856 mm Gross vehicle weight: 3,878 kg Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Front Hip Room: 1,715 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,725 mm Overall Width: 2,065 mm Front Leg Room: 1,008 mm Overall Length: 5,585 mm Front Head Room: 1,321 mm Curb weight: 2,579 kg 3rd Row Hip Room: 1,709 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,768 mm 3rd Row Head Room: 1,417 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,814 mm Rear Head Room: 1,417 mm 3rd Row Shoulder Room: 1,702 mm Tires: Load Rating: C Manufacturer's 0-60mph acceleration time (seconds): 8.0 s Wheelbase: 3,299 mm Max cargo capacity: 9,240 L Overall height: 2,507 mm Stability controll with anti-roll Halogen aero-composite headlights

