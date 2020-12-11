Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Genesis G70

27,480 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

Contact Seller
2019 Genesis G70

2019 Genesis G70

3.3T Dynamic

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Genesis G70

3.3T Dynamic

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,480KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6328926
  • Stock #: 21-7305A
  • VIN: KMTG54LE0KU009292

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 27,480 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Genesis G70 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Introducing this all-new 2019 Genesis G70. Expressing power that is forceful, yet never feels forced. Engineered to excel not just on paper, but on pavement. Equipped to entertain and inform. Protect and connect. Designed, in every aspect, to celebrate the pure, unbridled fun of sporty driving. This sedan has 27,480 kms. It's brown in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 365HP 3.3L V6 Cylinder Engine.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Rear child safety locks
Compass
Window grid antenna
Engine Oil Cooler
Engine Immobilizer
Body-coloured door handles
Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Air filtration
Back-Up Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
PERIMETER ALARM
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Perimeter/approach lights
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Front Cupholder
digital signal processor
150 amp alternator
Side impact beams
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Lip Spoiler
Rear cupholder
Light tinted glass
Black grille w/chrome surround
LED brakelights
1 12V DC Power Outlet
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Digital/Analog Display
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
Valet Function
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
Trunk Rear Cargo Access
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Aluminum Spare Wheel
Automatic Equalizer
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Laminated Glass
Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column
Restricted Driving Mode
Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers
Systems Monitor
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
Tracker System
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode
Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel
Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat
Leather Door Trim Insert
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert
8-Way Driver Seat
8-Way Passenger Seat
Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade
Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
Streaming Audio
Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation
Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents
60.2 L Fuel Tank
Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy
Smart Device Remote Engine Start
Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters and downshift rev-matching
660w Premium Amplifier
Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning
Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material
Full-Time All-Wheel
3.3L TT-GDI V6 engine
Lane Change Assist Blind Spot
Tires: 225/45R18 AS -inc: Michelin MXM4
Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable drivers and passengers seats w/power lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

2004 Mazda Tribute LX
 245,269 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Volkswagen Rabb...
 114,500 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 Mercedes-Benz G...
 141,000 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-592-XXXX

(click to show)

613-592-9221

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory