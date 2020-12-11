2019 Genesis G70

Vehicle Features

Safety First Aid Kit Driver Knee Airbag Rear child safety locks Media / Nav / Comm Compass Window grid antenna Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler Engine Immobilizer Trim Body-coloured door handles Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Convenience Cruise control w/steering wheel controls Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features Back-Up Camera Rear Parking Sensors PERIMETER ALARM ashtray Driver foot rest Illuminated locking glove box Full Cloth Headliner Outside temp gauge CLEARCOAT PAINT Perimeter/approach lights Gas-pressurized shock absorbers Front Cupholder digital signal processor 150 amp alternator Side impact beams Fade-to-off interior lighting Lip Spoiler Rear cupholder Light tinted glass Black grille w/chrome surround LED brakelights 1 12V DC Power Outlet Cargo Space Lights Delayed Accessory Power Digital/Analog Display Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Valet Function Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster Trunk Rear Cargo Access Airbag Occupancy Sensor Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags 2 Seatback Storage Pockets Front And Rear Map Lights Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror HomeLink Garage Door Transmitter HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts Cargo Area Concealed Storage Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip 2 LCD Monitors In The Front Aluminum Spare Wheel Automatic Equalizer Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars Front Cigar Lighter(s) Laminated Glass Power Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Restricted Driving Mode Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Systems Monitor Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning Tracker System Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode Heated Leather/Metal-Look Steering Wheel Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Heated Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat Leather Door Trim Insert Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Black Bumper Insert 8-Way Driver Seat 8-Way Passenger Seat Siriusxm Traffic Real-Time Traffic Display Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Power Sunshade Carpet Floor Trim, Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim and Carpet Mat Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Streaming Audio Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Steering Wheel Controls and Voice Activation Body-Coloured Power w/Tilt Down Heated Auto Dimming Side Mirrors w/Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front And Rear Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake 90-Amp/Hr 740CCA Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection Fully Automatic Projector Beam Led Low/High Beam Daytime Running Auto High-Beam Headlamps w/Delay-Off Interior Trim -inc: Aluminum Instrument Panel Insert, Aluminum Door Panel Insert, Aluminum Console Insert and Metal-Look Interior Accents 60.2 L Fuel Tank Wheels: 18" Aluminum Alloy Smart Device Remote Engine Start Remote Releases -Inc: Smart Trunk Proximity Cargo Access and Power Fuel Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic -inc: paddle shifters and downshift rev-matching 660w Premium Amplifier Forward Collision Mitigation and Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning Leather/Chrome Gear Shifter Material Full-Time All-Wheel 3.3L TT-GDI V6 engine Lane Change Assist Blind Spot Tires: 225/45R18 AS -inc: Michelin MXM4 Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats -inc: 12-way power adjustable drivers and passengers seats w/power lumbar

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.