2019 GMC Acadia

43,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-9221

2019 GMC Acadia

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE

2019 GMC Acadia

SLE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

43,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8620013
  • Stock #: 22-8781A
  • VIN: 1GKKNLLS4KZ141553

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Jet Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-8781A
  • Mileage 43,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Touchscreen, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Climate Control, WiFi 4G, LED Lights, Remote Keyless Entry, Leather Steering Wheel, Cruise Control

This 2019 GMC Acadia is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

Wherever you and your family go, go confidently in this 2019 GMC Acadia that personifies GMC's Professional Grade attitude and dedication to precision. This Acadia offers versatile space and impressive functionality that are seamlessly blended with style, safety, and top notch technology. This Acadia makes a strong impression with its confident stance and bold styling from front to back and its details, big or small, make it a truly distinctive crossover vehicle. This SUV has 43,500 kms. It's silver in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 310HP 3.6L V6 Cylinder Engine.

Our Acadia's trim level is SLE. This GMC Acadia SLE comes well equipped with the essentials, such as LED signature lighting, 4G LTE, GMC Connected Access, a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, remote keyless entry and push button start, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, rear view camera, Teen Driver Technology, tri zone automatic climate control with rear seat controls, stylish aluminum wheels, heated power side mirrors, active aero shutters, SiriusXM, voice command and much more.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/



Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

