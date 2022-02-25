2019 GMC Sierra 1500

$50,995 + taxes & licensing 4 3 , 9 1 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8335299

8335299 Stock #: 10660A

10660A VIN: 1GTU9BED8KZ352773

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic

Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 10660A

Mileage 43,917 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control Remote Keyless Entry Safety Rear View Camera Teen Driver Exterior Locking Tailgate Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Streaming Audio Additional Features Touch Screen LED Lights 4G LTE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.