2019 GMC Sierra 1500
SLE - Apple CarPlay - Android Auto
Location
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
43,917KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8335299
- Stock #: 10660A
- VIN: 1GTU9BED8KZ352773
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Sky Metallic
- Interior Colour Cloth - Jet Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Description
Compare at $52525 - Our Price is just $50995!
Capable on road, relentless off road and completely composed when hauling a load, this Professional Grade 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is easily the best work and leisure truck you could own. This 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
This GMC Sierra 1500 stands out against all other pickup trucks, with sharper, more powerful proportions that creates a commanding stance on and off the road. Next level comfort and technology is paired with it's outstanding performance and capability. Inside, the Sierra 1500 supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your active lifestyle. Get ready to live like a pro in this amazing 2019 GMC Sierra 1500! This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 43,917 kms. It's dark sky metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine. This unit has some remaining factory warranty for added peace of mind.
Our Sierra 1500's trim level is SLE. Stepping up to this Sierra 1500 SLE is a great choice as it comes with enhanced features such as remote keyless entry, power windows and power door locks, a larger 8 inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and bluetooth streaming audio and is 4G LTE capable. Additionally, this pickup truck also comes with a leather wrapped steering wheel, power-adjustable heated side mirrors, a locking tailgate, a rear vision camera, StabiliTrak, signature LED lighting, cruise control, air conditioning and a CornerStep rear bumper for added convenience. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Keyless Entry, Cruise Control, Rear View Camera, Touch Screen, Streaming Audio.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/financing
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Teen Driver
Locking Tailgate
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Streaming Audio
Touch Screen
LED Lights
4G LTE
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2