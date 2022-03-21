$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2019 GMC Sierra 2500
2019 GMC Sierra 2500
HD
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
96,633KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8763122
- Stock #: PA8951
- VIN: 1GT12NEY6KF104812
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 96,633 KM
Vehicle Description
Get the job done in comfort and style with this 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD. This Sierra 2500HD can do the big jobs while displaying good road manners around town and on the open road. Experience professional grade capability and comfort in this capable 2019 GMC Sierra 2500HD. GMC trucks have a track record of capability, refinement and dependability, that's no different in this heavy duty hauler. Inside, the Sierra 2500HD supports you through rough terrain with expertly designed seats and a pro grade suspension. You'll find an athletic and purposeful interior, designed for your busy lifestyle. This sought after diesel Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 96,633 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 445HP 6.6L 8 Cylinder Engine.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2