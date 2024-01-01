$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats
2019 GMC Terrain
Denali - Navigation - Cooled Seats
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
65,221KM
Used
VIN 3GKALXEX7KL358295
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour JET BLK LEATHER-A
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-1291A
- Mileage 65,221 KM
Vehicle Description
Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate!
This 2019 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
TThe GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign in 2018, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This SUV has 65,221 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is Denali. This premium Terrain comes fully loaded with leather heated and cooled seats with memory settings, a larger colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, SiriusXM, Bose premium audio, wireless charging plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain Denali also comes with a power rear liftgate, rear park assist, lane change alert with blind spot detection, exclusive aluminum wheels and exterior accents, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Wireless Charging, Heated Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Interior
remote start
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Safety
Teen Driver
Additional Features
Park Assist
LED Lights
Lane Change Alert
4G WiFi
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-9221
2019 GMC Terrain