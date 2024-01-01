$CALL+ tax & licensing
2019 GMC Terrain
SLT - Leather Seats - Power Liftgate
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
46,975KM
VIN 3GKALVEX9KL148771
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 46,975 KM
Vehicle Description
Low Mileage, Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start!
This 2019 GMC Terrain is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
TThe GMC Terrain is a refined and comfortable compact SUV, designed with relentless engineering and modern technology. With its redesign in 2018, the Terrain trades many of its old controversial design cues for new styling elements, like boomerang-shaped headlights and floating-roof styling. The interior has a clean design, with upscale materials like soft-touch surfaces and premium trim. The Terrain also offers plenty of cargo room behind the backseat and 63.3 cubic feet with the backseat folded. Quiet, spacious and comfortable, this Terrain is exactly what you'd expect from the Professional Grade SUV! This low mileage SUV has just 46,975 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 252HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Terrain's trim level is SLT. Stepping up to this loaded Terrain SLT is a great choice as it comes loaded with leather heated front seats with memory settings, a larger colour touchscreen infotainment system featuring Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and SiriusXM plus it's also 4G LTE hotspot capable. This Terrain SLT also includes a power rear liftgate, stylish aluminum wheels, a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, Teen Driver technology, a remote engine starter, an HD rear vision camera, LED signature lighting, StabiliTrak with hill decent control, power driver and passenger seats and a 60/40 split-folding rear seat to make hauling larger items a breeze. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Power Liftgate, Heated Seats, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Rear View Camera.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 140+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Power Options
POWER SEAT
Power Seats
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Safety
Teen Driver
Additional Features
LED Lights
4G WiFi
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Myers Automotive Group
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
2019 GMC Terrain