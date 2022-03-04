2019 GMC Terrain

$CALL + taxes & licensing 3 9 , 4 7 7 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8620028

8620028 Stock #: 10722A

10722A VIN: 3GKALVEX7KL205632

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour SUMMIT WHITE

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 39,477 KM

Vehicle Features Interior Cruise Control remote start Remote Keyless Entry Heated Steering Wheel Seating Heated Seats Leather Seats Power Options POWER SEAT Power Liftgate Power Seats Exterior Aluminum Wheels Safety Rear View Camera Teen Driver Media / Nav / Comm Android Auto Apple CarPlay Additional Features LED Lights 4G WiFi

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.