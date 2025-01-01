Menu
<b>Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> This 2019 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus its engaging driving dynamic, this 2019 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! This sedan has 80,976 kms. Its grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=Pm+lOqlvaVjfWqjLkueSdpQxMnU5DcFe target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a> . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Civic Sedans trim level is EX CVT. This EX Civic adds a power moonroof, proximity key, aluminum wheels, blind spot display, and remote start to the LX features like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Price is plus HST and licence only.<br> Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Honda Civic

80,976 KM

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT - Sunroof - Remote Start

12953492

2019 Honda Civic

Sedan EX CVT - Sunroof - Remote Start

Location

Myers Automotive Group

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-9221

Used
80,976KM
VIN 2HGFC2F71KH030318

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P4156
  • Mileage 80,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Sunroof

Interior

remote start

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Additional Features

Collision Mitigation

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Chev Buick GMC

200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2019 Honda Civic