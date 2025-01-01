$CALL+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic
Sedan EX CVT - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
200-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-9221
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,976KM
VIN 2HGFC2F71KH030318
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P4156
- Mileage 80,976 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
This 2019 Honda Civic Sedan is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With harmonious power, excellent handling capability, plus it's engaging driving dynamic, this 2019 Honda Civic is a highly compelling choice in the eco-friendly compact car segment. Regardless of your style preference or driving habits, this impressive Honda Civic will perfectly suit your wants and needs. The Civic offers the right amount of cargo space, an aggressive exterior design with sporty and sleek body lines, plus a comfortable and ergonomic interior layout that works well with all family sizes. This Civic easily makes a bold statement without saying a word! This sedan has 80,976 kms. It's grey in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Civic Sedan's trim level is EX CVT. This EX Civic adds a power moonroof, proximity key, aluminum wheels, blind spot display, and remote start to the LX features like collision mitigation with forward collision warning, lane keep assist with road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, straight driving assist for slopes, and automatic highbeams you normally only expect with a higher price. The interior is as comfy and advanced as you need with heated front seats, remote start, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, Siri EyesFree, WiFi tethering, steering wheel with cruise and audio controls, multi-angle rearview camera, 7 inch driver information display, and automatic climate control. The exterior has some great style with a refreshed grille, independent suspension, heated power side mirrors, and LED taillamps. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Heated Seats, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Lane Keep Assist, Collision Mitigation.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/finance/
Price is plus HST and licence only.
Book a test drive today at myerskanatagm.ca
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 240+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Interior
remote start
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Additional Features
Collision Mitigation
