$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

613-592-8883

LX

LX

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5087786
  • Stock #: L0814
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H21KH104980
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!

When good enough isn't good enough, the 2019 Honda CR-V is the next step. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.

With a sleek exterior, tech filled interior, and performance to boot, the 2019 Honda CR-V is a real showstopper. Ready to take on every road you choose, the 2019 Honda CR-V will turn heads on every corner. No matter the crowd, be sure to impress them with the 2019 Honda CR-V.It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/



Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario. o~o
Seating
  • Heated Seats
Convenience
  • remote start
  • Proximity Key
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Android Auto
  • Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • TOUCHSCREEN

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

