Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Remote Start!
When good enough isn't good enough, the 2019 Honda CR-V is the next step. This 2019 Honda CR-V is fresh on our lot in Ottawa.
With a sleek exterior, tech filled interior, and performance to boot, the 2019 Honda CR-V is a real showstopper. Ready to take on every road you choose, the 2019 Honda CR-V will turn heads on every corner. No matter the crowd, be sure to impress them with the 2019 Honda CR-V.It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our CR-V's trim level is LX. This capable and comfy compact SUV offers a 7 inch touchscreen HondaLink infotainment system with HandsFreeLink bilingual Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, rear view camera, and a 4 speaker sound system. Other luxury features include dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, automatic headlamps, heated seats, LED daytime running lights, heated power mirrors, and aluminum wheels. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Apple Carplay, Android Auto, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Proximity Key.
