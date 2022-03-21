Menu
2019 Honda Fit

64,356 KM

Details Description Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep

613-271-7114

EX

Location

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

64,356KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8943127
  Stock #: N00477A
  VIN: 3HGGK5H70KM104643

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # N00477A
  • Mileage 64,356 KM

Vehicle Description

Check out this 2019 Honda Fit EX while we still have it in stock!*You Can't Beat the Price with These Options *Wheels: 16 Black & Silver Alloy, VSA Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Variable Intermittent Wipers, Trip Computer, Transmission: Continuously Variable (CVT) -inc: steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: 185/55R16 83H AS, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs.*Why Buy Capital Pre-Owned *All of our pre-owned vehicles come with the balance of the factory warranty, fully detailed and the safety is completed by one of our mechanics who has been servicing vehicles with Capital Dodge for over 35 years.*Stop By Today *For a must-own Honda Fit come see us at Capital Dodge Chrysler Jeep, 2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2. Just minutes away!*Call Capital Dodge Today!*Looking to schedule a test drive? Need more info? No problem - call Capital Dodge TODAY at (613) 271-7114. Capital Dodge is YOUR best choice for a variety of quality used Cars, Trucks, Vans, and SUVs in Ottawa, ON! Don't wait -- Call Capital Dodge, TODAY!

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CVT

2500 Palladium Dr Unit 1200, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

