2019 Hyundai Accent
Preferred -
Location
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Used
- Listing ID: 8346552
- Stock #: 22-0078A
- VIN: 3KPC25A35KE076613
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 0 KM
Vehicle Description
Compare at $17999 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16980!
This Hyundai Accent is a top choice in compact cars thanks to a satisfying combination of performance, utility, comfort, and style. This 2019 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Accent's trim level is Preferred. This Accent is an affordable, modern compact and a great value. It comes with a 7-inch color touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power windows, air conditioning, cruise control, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, power heated mirrors, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Car Play, Android Auto.
Payments from $247.97 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple Car Play
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2