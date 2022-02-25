Menu
2019 Hyundai Accent

0 KM

Details Description Features

$16,980

+ tax & licensing
Preferred -

Preferred -

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Used
  • Listing ID: 8346552
  • Stock #: 22-0078A
  • VIN: 3KPC25A35KE076613

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 22-0078A
  • Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Car Play!

Compare at $17999 - KANATA NISSAN PRICE is just $16980!

This Hyundai Accent is a top choice in compact cars thanks to a satisfying combination of performance, utility, comfort, and style. This 2019 Hyundai Accent is fresh on our lot in Kanata. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 132HP 1.6L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Accent's trim level is Preferred. This Accent is an affordable, modern compact and a great value. It comes with a 7-inch color touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, power windows, air conditioning, cruise control, a rearview camera, remote keyless entry, power heated mirrors, aluminum wheels, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Rear View Camera, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Keyless Entry, Apple Car Play, Android Auto.


Payments from $247.97 monthly with $0 down for 84 months @ 5.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing ). See dealer for details.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 20+ used cars and trucks and 20+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Aluminum Wheels
Remote Keyless Entry
Rear View Camera
Android Auto
Apple Car Play

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

