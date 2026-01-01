Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels</b><br> <br> Precise and responsive when needed, the Elantra GT can offer both a smooth city ride and an exhilarating experience on the track. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 132,134 km. Its Polar White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Elantra GTs trim level is Preferred AT. This Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred offers a tremendous value for the money. This compact comes with an eight-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and much more.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Hyundai Elantra

132,134 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred AT

Watch This Vehicle
13992912

2019 Hyundai Elantra

GT Preferred AT

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
132,134KM
VIN KMHH35LE3KU103824

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Polar White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 26-0055A
  • Mileage 132,134 KM

Vehicle Description

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels

Precise and responsive when needed, the Elantra GT can offer both a smooth city ride and an exhilarating experience on the track. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 132,134 km. It's Polar White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Elantra GT's trim level is Preferred AT. This Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred offers a tremendous value for the money. This compact comes with an eight-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and much more.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2021 Toyota RAV4 LE for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Toyota RAV4 LE 96,539 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GS for sale in Kanata, ON
2022 Mazda CX-30 GS 88,648 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LS for sale in Kanata, ON
2014 Chevrolet Cruze 1LS 182,090 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2019 Hyundai Elantra