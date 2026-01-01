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2019 Hyundai Elantra
GT Preferred AT
2019 Hyundai Elantra
GT Preferred AT
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
132,134KM
VIN KMHH35LE3KU103824
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Polar White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 26-0055A
- Mileage 132,134 KM
Vehicle Description
Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, Heated Steering Wheel, Aluminum Wheels
Precise and responsive when needed, the Elantra GT can offer both a smooth city ride and an exhilarating experience on the track. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 132,134 km. It's Polar White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is Preferred AT. This Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred offers a tremendous value for the money. This compact comes with an eight-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and much more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Precise and responsive when needed, the Elantra GT can offer both a smooth city ride and an exhilarating experience on the track. This 2019 Hyundai Elantra GT is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 132,134 km. It's Polar White in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Elantra GT's trim level is Preferred AT. This Hyundai Elantra GT Preferred offers a tremendous value for the money. This compact comes with an eight-inch touchscreen display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a heated steering wheel, aluminum wheels, and much more.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2019 Hyundai Elantra